5 Big ERISA Litigation Developments From 2026's First Half
By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 18, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's acceptance of a petition challenging Intel's 401(k) investment lineup and a Fourth Circuit ruling unraveling a class of Genworth Financial retirement plan participants headlined the court developments that caught benefits attorneys' attention in the first six months of 2026....
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