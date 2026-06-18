DirecTV, AGs Tell 9th Circ. Not To Curb Nexstar-Tegna Block

By Bryan Koenig ( June 18, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- DirecTV and a coalition of state attorneys general urged the Ninth Circuit not to narrow a district court preliminary injunction blocking Nexstar's purchase of Tegna, arguing the only way to preserve competition while the case proceeds is a full block, not one restricted to 31 overlapping broadcast markets....
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