Judge Blocks Voting Order Requiring Proof Of Citizenship

By Julie Manganis ( June 24, 2026, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday permanently barred the Trump administration from enforcing what she called an unconstitutional and illegal requirement for proof of citizenship to vote, marking the latest successful challenge to the measure from several states....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.