Another Trump Order For Election Restrictions Blocked
By Julie Manganis ( June 25, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from implementing the president's March order to compile a federal list of eligible voters and to set new restrictions on the use of mail-in ballots in this fall's general election....
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