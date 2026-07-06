Immigration Ruling Maps Alternative To Universal Injunctions

By Kemal Hepsen ( July 6, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- On June 5, the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island's decision in Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services vacated four USCIS policies that had frozen adjustment of status, work authorization and naturalization decisions for the nationals of the 39 countries named in the latest travel ban, and had paused asylum adjudications for applicants of every nationality....
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