What Dorcas v. USCIS Signals On Pretext Review And APA Vacatur

By Kemal Hepsen ( June 29, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- On June 5, the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, in Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island v. USCIS, vacated four U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policies that had frozen adjustment of status, work authorization, and naturalization decisions for nationals of the 39 countries named in the latest travel ban, and had paused asylum adjudications for applicants of every nationality. In a 135-page summary judgment opinion, Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. held that all four are arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law, with the country-specific factors policy contrary to law at least as applied to adjustment of status and work authorization adjudications. He vacated all four, entered a declaratory judgment, and declined a permanent injunction....