Calif. Judge Says No To Energy Funding Suit Transfer
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 6, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled the Trump administration can't transfer allegations that it unlawfully canceled billions of dollars in energy and infrastructure programs to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims because the claims rest on the same facts as the portion of the complaint it seeks to keep in district court....
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