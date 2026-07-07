Illinois Cases To Watch In 2026: Midyear Report
By Celeste Bott ( July 7, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Mead Johnson is set to go to trial this summer in the first case to make it to a jury in multidistrict litigation claiming baby formula caused a serious gut illness in premature infants, while the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago is facing a possible sanctions hearing over prosecutorial misconduct allegations in two Illinois cases on attorneys' radar for the rest of the year....
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