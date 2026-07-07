States Sue Again Over New Limits On Homeless Housing Aid
By Julie Manganis ( July 7, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 21 states and the District of Columbia took the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development back to court on Tuesday over the Trump administration's renewed effort to restrict funding for programs that provide permanent housing and support services to homeless people....
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