DHS Says Tribe Has No Veto Over Arizona Border Wall

By Crystal Owens ( July 8, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, with the backing of Arizona's top legislative leaders, are seeking to dismiss the Tohono O'odham Nation's bid to block construction of 62 miles of border wall, arguing it's well within its authority to build the structure to address national and public safety threats....
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