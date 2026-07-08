Block To Pay $45M To End State Claims Over Cash App Fraud
By Aislinn Keely ( July 8, 2026, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 46 states announced Wednesday that Cash App parent company Block Inc. will pay $45 million in a multistate settlement to resolve claims it misled users on the safety of its payment app and failed to protect them from fraud....
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