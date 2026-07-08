Meta's Zuckerberg Ordered Back For 2nd LA Social Media Trial
By Craig Clough ( July 8, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge Wednesday ruled that Mark Zuckerberg must testify at an upcoming bellwether trial over claims his social media company harms young users' mental health after she previously compelled the Meta CEO to testify in February at the first bellwether trial....
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