Personal Injury & Med Mal Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2026
By Y. Peter Kang ( July 15, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A trial in a suit brought by 29 states accusing Meta's Facebook and Instagram of causing young people to become addicted and a third bellwether trial in the Uber sexual assault multidistrict litigation are among the cases injury and malpractice attorneys will be following closely in the second half of 2026....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.