AG Merger Case Gets New Judge After Paramont Recusal Bid

By Bryan Koenig ( July 16, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A new California federal judge has taken over from the one originally assigned the lawsuit from Democratic state attorneys general challenging Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, putting the case in front of the same judge hearing challenges from consumers and the Writers Guild of America....
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