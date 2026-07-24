5 TM Cases & 1 Strategy To Watch In 2026's Second Half
By Theresa Schliep ( July 24, 2026, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh a trademark dispute that asks whether juries or judges should decide if a mark is inherently strong, while courts will continue testing the impact of the justices' Jack Daniel's decision over a key test in trademark infringement cases. Here are Law360's picks for trademark cases to watch for the rest of the year....
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