Writers Guild Wants Paramount-Warner Bros. Block Extended
By Bryan Koenig ( July 22, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Writers Guild of America asked a California federal judge Wednesday to extend the two-week injunction against Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, warning that permitting the deal to close while challenges proceed would allow the companies to shut down projects and share negotiation information....
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