Teen Drops Meta Mental Health Suit Ahead Of Bellwether Trial

By Hailey Konnath ( July 22, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida teenager on Wednesday withdrew his suit claiming that Meta Platforms Inc.'s social media products harm young users' mental health, walking away from the litigation five days before his bellwether trial was set to kick off in Los Angeles....
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