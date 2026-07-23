FEMA Is Illegally Tying Funds To Election Rules, States Say
By Lauren Berg ( July 23, 2026, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A group of mostly Democratic-led states asked a Rhode Island federal court Thursday to stop the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from withholding disaster-relief funds unless they comply with the Trump administration's election administration and immigration enforcement demands....
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