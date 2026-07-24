Illinois Blocked From Giving Tuition Aid To Immigrants

By Ben Adlin ( July 24, 2026, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A federal judge Friday permanently barred Illinois from providing benefits such as in-state tuition and education scholarships to unauthorized immigrants, agreeing with the Trump administration's argument that the offerings run afoul of federal law by discriminating against U.S. citizens....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.