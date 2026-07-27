J&J, Ovarian Cancer Talc Claimants Unveil $5.5B Global Deal

By Lauren Berg ( July 27, 2026, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson announced Monday that it has agreed to pay $5.5 billion to put to rest tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder products caused ovarian cancer, with plaintiffs' counsel calling the deal "long-delayed justice" for their clients....
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