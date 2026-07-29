Meta's View Of 'Problematic Use' Has Holes, Ex-Exec Testifies
By Cara Salvatore ( July 29, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A former Facebook safety executive testified Wednesday in Tennessee's trial against Meta over youth mental health that Meta's definition of "problematic use" of apps is deficient and suffers from a lack of data....
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