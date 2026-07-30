Judge Keeps New Medicaid 'Frailty' Proof Rule In Place
By Julie Manganis ( July 30, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge late Wednesday declined to block the government from requiring medically frail Medicaid recipients to prove they are significantly impaired to avoid a new requirement that they engage in 80 hours of work or volunteering per month or attend school part-time....
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