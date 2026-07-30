Instagram Could Easily Disrupt User Permascrolling, Jury Told

By Cara Salvatore ( July 30, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Silicon Valley tech guru and theorist testified on Thursday in Tennessee's trial against Meta that, for him, it took "less than 10 lines of code" to create a time delay that broke the grip of a hard-to-resist design feature he released to the world in 2006, infinite scroll....
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