21 States Again Fight ACA Changes That Could Increase Costs
By Gina Kim ( August 3, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 21 states sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in California federal court Friday, challenging an Affordable Care Act rule that shifts costs onto enrollees while reimposing certain provisions that a Maryland federal court vacated for being unlawful and arbitrary....
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