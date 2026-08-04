States Sue Trump Admin Over Aid Recipients' Data Disclosure

By Celeste Bott ( August 4, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- New York, Illinois and 20 other states sued the Trump administration Monday to block a new policy that would authorize the disclosure of sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers and immigration status, of their residents receiving temporary financial assistance....
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