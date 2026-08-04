TikTok Settles 3 Teen Addiction Suits Before Bellwether Trials

By Craig Clough ( August 4, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The company behind TikTok settled three lawsuits brought by young people alleging the social media platform caused them mental health harm, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said Tuesday, although three other social media companies are still scheduled to go to trial in Los Angeles on the claims in October....
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