Ex-Goldman Exec Convicted Of Ghana Bribery Plot
By Stewart Bishop ( August 6, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A former Goldman Sachs executive director was convicted Thursday for his role in what Brooklyn federal prosecutors say was a wide-ranging conspiracy to bribe Ghanaian officials in support of a Turkish energy company's push to obtain a lucrative power plant contract as the West African nation was reeling from an electricity crisis....
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