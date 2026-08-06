Ore. Judge Says DOD Wind Project Blockage Was Unlawful

By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 6, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Thursday halted the U.S. Department of Defense's freeze of wind projects, finding renewable energy groups and environmental nonprofits are likely to succeed in showing the agency violated deadlines for reviewing the projects' impact on military readiness....
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