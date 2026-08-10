4 Firms Vie To Lead Investor Class Action Against Roblox

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 10, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Roblox investors who claim they've lost a combined $48 million after an age-verification rollout triggered an 18% stock price collapse are competing to lead the proposed securities class action in California federal court against the online game platform, with Motley Rice LLC, Johnson Van Kwawegen LLP, Grant & Eisenhofer PA and the Rosen Law Firm PA all arguing they are the best firm for the job....
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