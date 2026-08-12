Trump Repeats Call To Remove Stay On Mail-In Ballot Order
By Katie Buehler ( August 12, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration prodded the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to "promptly" lift a Massachusetts judge's order prohibiting the enforcement of new restrictions on mail-in ballots in 23 states and the District of Columbia in this year's midterm elections. ...
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