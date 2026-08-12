Jury Picked For Meta Social Media Addiction Trial
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 12, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A landmark federal trial in California over allegations that Meta social media platforms harm children's mental health is ready to begin after a jury was impaneled Wednesday — a selection process in which no prospective juror would say that Facebook or Instagram are safe for kids....
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