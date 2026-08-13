States Say DOT Illegally Sought 17M CDL Driver Records
By Jared Foretek ( August 13, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A group of 21 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia accused the Trump administration on Thursday of illegally pressuring a nonprofit commercial driver database operator to hand over millions of Social Security numbers for immigration enforcement by threatening to cut funding for noncompliance....
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