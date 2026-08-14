Uber Says Plaintiff Attys Are Hyping Article That Fueled Threats
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 14, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Friday he wouldn't get involved in Uber's accusations that plaintiffs' counsel in passenger sexual assault litigation were involved in and "cheering on" a media report that's lead to death threats against Uber's lawyers, saying it would not likely change things and could make them worse....
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