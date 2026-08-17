Meta Exec Can't 'Rule Out' Addiction But Doubts It, Jury Told
By Cara Salvatore ( August 17, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Meta safety executive admitted Monday to a Tennessee jury that she cannot "rule out" that addiction may occur with Instagram but said she believes that so far there is no evidence to identify anything beyond "problematic use."...
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