'Profits Won': States Say Meta Targeted Kids As Trial Opens

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 18, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An attorney for more than two dozen states told a California federal jury during opening statements Tuesday that Meta hid what it knew about social media's mental health harms and prioritized profits over safety in a yearslong effort to hook kids on its platforms, while Meta defended its safety practices as best-in-class....
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