Zuckerberg Can't Be Trusted On Kids' Safety Online, Jury Told
By Dorothy Atkins ( August 19, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Meta whistleblower testified Wednesday in a California federal jury trial over states' claims Meta hid social media's harms that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ignored calls for Meta to prioritize kids' safety while publicly touting Meta's safety practices, saying "I feel that you just cannot trust Mark Zuckerberg with kids."...
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