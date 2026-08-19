PFAS Turnout Gear Buyer Lawsuits Get Consolidated In Minn.

By Aaron Keller ( August 19, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Minnesota will be home to firefighter turnout gear PFAS "forever chemical" federal lawsuits filed by municipal purchasers from 14 separate states, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has decided, consolidating current actions in Montana and California with lawsuits filed in the corporate home state of 3M Co....
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