'News To Me': Instagram CEO Unaware Its Attys Deleted Data

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 25, 2026, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Instagram's CEO appeared to be taken by surprise Tuesday during a California federal jury trial over claims Meta hid social media's harms, after the states revealed that Instagram's in-house counsel removed data from a teen-safety presentation before presenting it to minimize his "litigation exposure risk," saying "this is all news to me."...
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