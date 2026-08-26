Norfolk Southern Says Precedent Undermines Derailment Suit
By Kelcey Caulder ( August 26, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern urged a Georgia federal judge Wednesday to deny class treatment to investors who allege they were deceived about the company's safety operations before a fiery train derailment in Ohio during 2023, arguing U.S. Supreme Court precedent undercut the argument that the rail carrier's share price was unlawfully inflated....
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