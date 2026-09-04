Meta Hit With Class Action Claiming AI Tools Aid Crypto Fraud
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 4, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Three cryptocurrency scam victims hit Meta Platforms Inc. with a proposed class action Thursday, accusing the social media giant of turning a blind eye to reports of rampant crypto-ad scams on its platforms and instead perpetuating the scams by providing scammers with artificial intelligence tools that boost their impact....
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