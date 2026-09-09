States Say DOT's Driver Data Demand Is Immigration Pretext
By Jared Foretek ( September 9, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Democratic-led states asking a Virginia federal judge to stop the Trump administration from accessing the Social Security numbers of commercial drivers nationwide for immigration enforcement backed up their request for an injunction Wednesday, saying the federal government is using post hoc rationalizations to defend its data demands....
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