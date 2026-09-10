States Press Court To Block DOT's CDL Data Request
By Jared Foretek ( September 10, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday questioned the Trump administration's claim that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's chief counsel wasn't speaking for the agency itself when she told a nationwide commercial driver database operator to either hand over millions of driver files or see its federal funding slashed....
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