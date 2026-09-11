Huawei Ripped Off Amazon Cloud Platform IP, Jury Hears
By Stewart Bishop ( September 11, 2026, 12:02 AM EDT) -- A former engineer for a U.S. subsidiary of Huawei on Thursday testified that she was shocked and upset after a colleague boasted of co-opting patented code used in Amazon's cloud computing platform, the first of several Huawei employees that are expected to take the stand in the Chinese telecommunications company's RICO trial in New York federal court. ...
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