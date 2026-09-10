24 States Ink Deal With Feds In AmeriCorps Budget Cuts Case

By Rachel Riley ( September 10, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Two dozen states and the District of Columbia have reached a settlement with the Trump administration to stop the federal government from abruptly slashing funding for the national volunteer agency AmeriCorps in the future, the coalition of states announced Thursday....
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