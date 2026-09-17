How GCs Can Assess The Risks Of Emerging AI Laws

By Matthew Benedetto and Matthew Lewis ( September 17, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- In July, Congress introduced two bills aimed at regulating artificial intelligence. The bipartisan Frontier Act would impose transparency, independent evaluation and incident reporting requirements on advanced artificial intelligence developers. And the AI Kill Switch Act would require certain developers to maintain the ability to shut down covered systems....
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