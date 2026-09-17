1st Circ. Lets HUD Shift $1.3B In Homelessness Aid
By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 17, 2026, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development may redirect $1.3 billion in homelessness funding from programs that focus on permanent housing to those supporting temporary shelter and assistance, finding the Trump administration likely was not required to go through a notice-and-comment procedure....
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