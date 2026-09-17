Ore. Judge Denies HHS' Attempt To Amend Gender Care Order
By Dan McKay ( September 17, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's bid to narrow an earlier order that voided a policy declaration central to the government's crackdown on gender-affirming care for minors....
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