Huawei Used Joint Venture Talks For IP Heist, Jury Hears
By Stewart Bishop ( September 24, 2026, 12:12 AM EDT) -- Jurors in the corporate criminal trial of Huawei saw evidence Wednesday suggesting proprietary information for Quintel Tech. Ltd.'s technology for improving cell phone reception was used in a patent application by a Huawei engineer amid joint venture talks, as prosecutors continued to assert the Chinese telecommunications giant made trade secret theft one of its central business strategies....
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