Vein Tech Maker Escapes Suit Over DOJ Kickback Probe

By Katryna Perera ( September 23, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed, for now, a proposed investor class action alleging that vein disease device maker Inari Medical Inc.'s share price fell after it disclosed an investigation into its compliance with federal anti-kickback laws, finding the suit does not plausibly show Inari was paying healthcare providers unlawful kickbacks, among other things....
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