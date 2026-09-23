9th Circ. Grounds Suit Over Wash. Airport Flight Path Pollution
By Rachel Riley ( September 23, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel said Wednesday that a provision of the Clean Air Act limiting state regulation of aircraft emissions is enough to extinguish a group of Washington residents' proposed class action against Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's operator over alleged flight path pollution....
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